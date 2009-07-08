Endoscopy is the medical term for a procedure used to inspect the lining of internal organs including the digestive tract. At the Shreveport Endoscopy Center we use flexible, lighted instruments to perform these procedures. We limit our procedures to the gastrointestinal tract. At present the most common procedures performed are esophagogastroduodenoscopy, or EGD, which inspects the esophagus, stomach, and upper intestine; colonoscopy, which inspects the colon or the entire large intestine; and sigmoidoscopy, which inspects the rectum and lower colon.

The Shreveport Endoscopy Center is a state-of-the-art facility that is licensed by the state of Louisiana and certified by Medicare. We are fully accredited by the Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care, not only meeting their stringent requirements but gaining the maximum three year recognition.

Our goal is to provide you with a quality, comfortable, and safe facility in which to receive your endoscopic care. We offer this facility as an alternative to the use of the outpatient departments of local hospitals. We feel we offer the highest quality available while also providing a familiar, personal office setting, convenient parking, and easy registration. These characteristics and conveniences are not possible in most hospital settings. Most importantly, however, are our highly trained staff and physicians who constantly strive to provide the best care available.

As an endoscopy outpatient you can expect to be at the facility for approximately one to two hours. Although we make every effort to stay on schedule, we occasionally have unavoidable delays. We ask for your patience if this should occur and hope you realize that we are just as anxious to be on time as you. We will certainly try to keep you and your family informed of any delay.



We thank you for choosing Shreveport Endoscopy Center for your endoscopic procedure. Please share any comments or suggestions regarding your experience with our staff or feel free to call our business office at (318) 525-3235 during our office hours of 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Ark-La-Tex patients with chronic liver disease or those with newly-diagnosed liver, biliary and pancreatic disorders have a new resource for healthcare with the opening of The Liver Center at GastroIntestinal Specialists. The new center is located within the GIS facility at 3217 Mabel Street in Shreveport and is the only such facility in the state.

The center is staffed by the only fellowship trained and board certified liver specialists in Louisiana, Dr. David Dies and Dr. Humberto Aguilar, along with the only physician in the area who is fellowship trained in the advanced diagnostic procedure called endoscopic ultrasound, Dr. James Hobley. Fellowship training provides physicians with an advanced study in their field of specialty. Doctors who are specially trained to treat liver disease are called hepatologists. They complete a one year internship and two years of residency training as well as a three-year gastroenterology fellowship and one-year hepatology fellowship to learn the diagnosis and treatment of liver disease. This specialty training typically includes extensive exposure to all liver diseases, including those that are rare and infrequently seen.

The Liver Center physicians are certified by the United Network for Organ Sharing and the American Board of Internal Medicine as the area's only liver transplant experts.

The new Liver Center at GastroIntestinal Specialists also offers a state-of-the-art endoscopy center and the Louisiana Research Center, with two full-time research coordinators for the latest clinical trials for diseases of the liver, pancreas and other gastrointestinal disorders.

Dr. David Philips of the GastroIntestinal Specialists executive staff noted, "Hepatology as a sub-specialty has undergone a rapid evolution of knowledge and therapies over the last decade. We are proud to be able to offer this advanced care to the patients and physicians of the Ark-La-Tex with an excellent team of liver specialists and diagnosticians. Patients would have to go to much larger cities such as Houston or Dallas to find the level of expertise offered by these physicians right here in Shreveport at this center."

The American Liver Foundation reports that liver disease is on the increase, affecting 1 in 10 people.