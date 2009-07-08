Colon Cancer Screening

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., but is preventable with early detection. The disease develops from small growths in the colon and rectum called polyps. If these growths are found and removed, cancer will most likely be prevented.

Colonoscopy has been cited as the best screening test for detecting colon cancer. At our convenient and comfortable endoscopy center, our physicians and staff perform more than 5,000 colonoscopies a year. A colonoscopy at our center is quick, comfortable and convenient and a variety of preps are available.

If polyps are found during a colonoscopy, they can be removed during the procedure.