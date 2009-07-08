Minden police officer arrested for rape

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) -A Minden, Louisiana police officer is now on the other side of a jail cell.

Officer First Class Daniel Murray was arrested after reports that he allegedly raped and molested a 15-year-old friend of the family.

On Monday, the Minden City Council unanimously voted to terminate Murray.

Murray had been on paid leave since January when an investigation began into the sexual assault allegations.

That changed back on June 19th to leave without pay following a Webster Parish grand jury indictment.

Murray is currently being held in the Webster Parish Jail on a $400,000 bond.

