AR Fmr. H.S. coach arrested for voyeurism

ELDORADO, AR (KSLA) - A former Ark-La-Tex high school basketball coach is now in trouble, after allegations he had a hidden camera in a restroom at a high school.

Corey D. Smith turned himself in to authorities Tuesday. Smith was the girl basketball coach at Arkansas High School in Eldorado.

He now faces a charge of video voyeurism after the discovery of a video camera in the personal restroom of his office.

A girl told investigators she found the camera after Smith asked her to try on a jersey, sports bra and shorts in the bathroom.

Smith resigned from the school four days after the allegations surfaced.

According to police, Smith says he set up the camera to catch a thief after money was stolen from the bathroom.

