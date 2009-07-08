Shreveport Valero robber still at large

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An alleged armed robber is still out on Shreveport streets this Wednesday.

Shreveport Police responded to the call at the Valero gas station in the 9400 block of Mansfield Rd., Tuesday evening.

Police say that a man walked into the gas station and demanded money from the clerk and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone that may have any information on this crime is urged to call Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

