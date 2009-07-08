Mansfield teens charged w/manslaughter appeal denied

MANSFIELD, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana's Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal for three Mansfield teens behind bars on a manslaughter charge.

18-year-old Bill Blow, 17-year-old Ronald Belsha and 18-year-old Demarcus Hines were in court Tuesday.

The trio was convicted of shooting 68-year-old Vertis Booker of Mansfield, Louisiana at his home back in 2006 during an attempted armed robbery.

Blow is now serving a 60 year sentence and Hines and Belsha are currently serving 30 year sentences.

