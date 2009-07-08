Two arrested following S'port routine traffic stop

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Two Shreveport men are now in police custody following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The stop happened at the intersection of Country Club Dr. and Greenwood Rd., according to Shreveport Police.

Police also say when they stopped the car one of the men jumped out and ran. Police found the other inside the car trying to eat all the drugs he had on him.

The suspect that ran was captured minutes later, upon searching the suspect, officers found marijuana and cocaine on him.

No names have yet to be released and no word on charges.

