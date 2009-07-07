SPD still investigating S'port kidnapping hoax

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police detectives are still investigating a reported kidnapping.

43-year-old Mitchell Glen Washington called Shreveport detectives Monday night telling detectives that he was safe and unharmed and knew nothing about being kidnapped.

Shreveport detectives are currently investigating the incident to find out who was responsible for a series of phone calls Monday to Washington's family reportedly saying Washington had been kidnapped and shot.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Shreveport Police detectives at 318-673-6955 or CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373.

