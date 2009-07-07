Texas DPS arrests identity theft suspect during drug bust

UNDATED (KSLA) -A major drug bust lead Texas investigators to three suspects, including an identity theft suspect.

According to Texas' Department of Public Safety now have in custody David Ray Curlee who allegedly stole the identity of a Waco man 25 years ago.

Investigators say after a five month investigation, search warrants were served at two Texas homes.

Found in those homes, 200 high grade marijuana plants, worth $4,000 apiece.

Narcotics investigators also arrested 67-year-old Charles Husbands of Bosque County and 62-year-old Jefferson David Ward of Waco during those searches.

The two now face federal charges of cultivation of marijuana with intent to distribute. Curlee who had been identified as Charles Leo Fields Jr., of Hico, Texas was not at the residence at the time of the warrant execution, say DPS.

On July 1, Curlee turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal's office in Waco. Curlee now faces federal possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and identity fraud.

DPS Narcotics investigators believe that members of this organized marijuana operation collected several million dollars each over many years.

Investigators expect to make additional arrests in the Waco area as their investigation continues.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.