Police arrest S'port man following Pete Harris stabbing

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -An arrest has been made by Shreveport Police in connection to a Monday afternoon stabbing in Shreveport.

49-year-old Charles Ray Williams is now behind bars for allegedly stabbing 60-year-old Albert Williams following an argument.

According to police the incident happened in the 300 block of Pete Harris Dr. Detectives say Charles and Albert are not related, but the two had an argument that escalated leading to Charles suffering from two stab wounds to the back.

Albert Williams was transported to LSU Hospital with serious injuries.

Police found Charles Williams, and after a short foot chase, arrested him. Charles Williams is now in the Shreveport City Jail facing one count of aggravated battery.

