Detectives investigate S'port teen shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teenager wounded.

The shooting happened Monday night in the 4200 block of Barbara Ave in Shreveport.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a 16-year-old female suffering from a grazing wound to the head.

Police say the victim and a family member were walking in the 4500 block of Lyba St. when an argument broke out between the victim and another group.

Several guns were pulled out and shots rang out, grazing the victim, according to investigators.

The teen was taken to LSU Hospital for treatment of what police describe to be non-life threatening wound.

Police urge anyone with information on this shooting to call Shreveport detectives at 318-673-6955 or CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373.

