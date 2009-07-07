SPD investigate alleged accidental stabbing

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a local man to the hospital with a laceration to the arm.

The incident happened according to police, Monday night in the 1400 block of Oakdale St.

Officers say that when they arrived on scene they found blood in the home and were told by witnesses that a man had been stabbed by a female suspect during an argument.

22-year-old Greg Miles was taken to LSU Hospital by private vehicle. His injuries according to police are considered to be non-life threatening.

Miles reportedly told investigators that the stabbing was an accident.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.