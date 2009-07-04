Texarkana jewelry store robbery turns violent

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -Two people are being questioned and a third is in the hospital following a violent robbery of a Texarkana jewelry store Friday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday at the Texarkana Treasure jewelry store in Oaklawn Village.

Police say three men walked into the store, pistol whipped an employee and then tied him up, and the men then smashed the glass jewelry cases and grabbed some of the merchandise.

According to police, during the smash and grab, one of the suspects suffered a severe cut on his wrist.

The trio reportedly fled the scene in the jewelry employee's car. Officers in the area spotted the car and took two men in for questioning and the third to the hospital for treatment.

So far no names have been released and charges are pending.

