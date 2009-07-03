Rusk County inmate accidentally released back in jail

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -An East Texas fugitive turned himself in to authorities Thursday after being accidentally released.

Last week, Brian Kendrick Brown was freed from the Rusk County Jail because of a clerical error, but Thursday his father drove him in.

After saying goodbye to his family, Brown was taken back to jail. Brown had been sentenced to eight years in prison for aggravated robbery.

