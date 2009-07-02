BCPD makes drug bust after chase

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City Police made a narcotics bust Thursday evening.

What started as a drug bust quickly turned into a chase at the Village Square Apartments, after the suspect fled from police.

We are told he crashed his vehicle and was taken into to custody.

No one was injured in the chase.

