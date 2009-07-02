CSO arrest Rodessa man for burglarizing church

RODESSA, LA (KSLA) -A man who is currently serving time for breaking into the Rodessa Town Hall was arrested Wednesday for a 2008 break-in at a Rodessa church.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says, for the second time, DNA test results have connected 44-year-old Sylvester Reed to a crime scene.

Blood found at the scene was later matched to Reed.

Deputies say Reed is currently serving a seven-year state sentence for burglarizing the town hall in 2007.

Reed now faces an addition charge of simple burglary of a religious building.

