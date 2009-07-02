S'port clerk fires at robbers, two men arrested

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police quickly arrested two men on charges of attempted armed robbery late Monday morning.

Police say two men entered A-One Quick Stop at the corner of Linwood and DeSoto Streets and tried to rob it.

Investigators say the men quickly left empty-handed after the clerk pulled a gun and began shooting.

Police say one suspect tried to escape by getting on a city bus. The bus was stopped and the accused robber was removed and arrested.

