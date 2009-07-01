BSO and BCPD collaborate to catch thieves

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Two Bossier Parish residents are now behind bars, following accusations of stealing an ATV and two vehicles.

30-year-old Joshua Deshoutel and 31-year-old Amber Williams both face charges of theft of a motor vehicle and theft over $500. Deshoutel faces an additional charge of resisting an officer from the Bossier City Police Dept.

According to Bossier Parish investigators, the couple stole vehicles from Bossier City and then used them to steal ATVS.

Investigators also say the couple even had a buyer lined up to purchase one of the ATV's.

Both Williams and Deshoutel are now in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

