S'port woman in court following brother's sentencing

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A Shreveport woman who threw an object at a Caddo Judge appeared in a Caddo Parish Court Wednesday.

27-year-old Keandra Givens was in court Wednesday to get counsel. Givens faces charges of resisting a police officer with force or violence, aggravated assault and disturbing the peace.

Keandra along with the rest of Jonathan Given's family and friends created a ruckus after Jonathan was sentenced for manslaughter of 17-month-old Kartrevious McBride.

Jonathan is Keandra's brother.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office says Keandra had to be tasered during the outburst.

