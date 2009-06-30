Carjacking suspect charged in homicide

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have made an arrest in the city's 17th homicide of the year.
22 year old Antonio Gladney was shot at at the Raceway on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport on June 19th after a confrontation at a Bossier City nightclub earlier that night.
Over the next week, investigators developed an idea of who they were looking for, but it was a carjacking arrest a week later that broke the case.
It happened early on the morning of Saturday, June 27th at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Jewella Avenue.
Police say 19 year old Ahkeem Jamal Wiggins stopped a car at that intersection and robbed the driver at gunpoint. Police say he matched the victim's description of the suspect. He was spotted a short time later on Lillian Street and arrested.
"The patrol officers and the investigator that worked the carjacking both had suspicions that he was going to be involved in the shooting at Raceway," says Shreveport Police Detective Tom Oster, "and at that point, Antonio Gladney was still alive."
Gladney died later that day. Detectives were able to question Wiggins while he was in custody for the carjacking.
They say Wiggins confessed. He's now being held without bail at the Caddo Correctional Center, charged with second degree murder.
