S'port man dies following shooting at gas station

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A man injured in a shooting at a Shreveport gas station in early June has died.

22-year-old Antonio Gladney of Shreveport died Saturday, according to the Shreveport Police Dept.

Gladney was shot back on June 19th at the Raceway gas station on Hearne Ave., following an altercation. So far police have not been able to identify a suspect.

They are urging that anyone who has any information on this incident to call Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.