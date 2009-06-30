S'port suspect to serve life in prison for Bossier murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport murder suspect has pleaded guilty in Caddo court for his part in the kidnapping and murder of a Texas woman.

Dwight Bacon will now spend the rest of his life in prison without the benefit of probation or parole says the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office Tuesday.

Investigators say back in April of 2005, both Bacon and Brandon Davis abducted Tosha Lampkin from a Bossier City motel, raped and then killed her.

Lampkin's body was later found in a burned out car in Caddo Parish.

Bacon's co-defendant, Davis has already been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of Lampkin's murder back in April of 2009.

