Suspect caught after robbing S'port driver

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have captured a man accused of holding up a driver at a Shreveport ATM.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at the corner of Lakeshore Dr. and Jewella Ave. in Shreveport.

Police say Ahkeem Wiggins allegedly stopped a car and forced the driver at gunpoint to drive to an ATM machine.

The driver, Terence Ambler reportedly withdrew $100 from his account and then drove Wiggins back to the intersection where the robbery began, say police.

Ambler then reportedly called police and officers spotted Wiggins a short time later.

Luckily no one was hurt during this incident.

