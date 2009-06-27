Texarkana police recapture inmate following chase

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -Texarkana, Texas police say an inmate who was released from jail by mistake was involved in a high speed chase Friday.

Jeffrey Martin, was allegedly released prematurely and still had an active warrant for failure to comply as a registered sex offender, say police.

After realizing the error, police took to the streets. Martin was spotted in a vehicle on West 24th Street in Texarkana, Texas said police.

Martin saw that police had spotted him and that's when the driver of the suburban took off at a high rate of speed.

According to police, three young children were inside the SUV at the time of the chase.

Officers arrested Martin, along with the driver of the SUV, Rosemary Brown, who now faces a charge of evading arrest and endangering a child.

