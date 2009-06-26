SPD offers reward for identifying theft suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The public's help is needed in help Shreveport Police identify a suspect who fraudulently bought gift cards using stolen checks from a Shreveport convenience store.

According to police, a man entered the Circle K on Shreveport-Barksdale Blvd., back on June 6th.

The suspect then purchased approximately $1200 worth of gift cards using personal checks police say were taken from a residential burglary.

Shreveport CrimeStoppers has offered a $500 reward for information that leads police to the capture of the suspect.

Police want anyone who can identify the suspect or have any information on this crime to call Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

