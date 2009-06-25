BCPD looking for robbery suspect

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City investigators are still looking for the man who held up a Family Dollar this morning.

It happened around 11am at the Family Dollar on Barksdale Boulevard.

Bossier City Police say a man walked into the store with a knife, demanded money from the clerk and told the clerk to get down.

Police say then he grabbed an undetermined amount of cash and took off.

If you know anything about this crime, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318)424-4100.

