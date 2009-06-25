East Texas trio robs stores, two captured, one still at large

UNDATED (KSLA) - Officials across several East Texas counties are still investigating a string of robberies, that happened Wednesday.

The investigation began after officials say two women and a man robbed three Radio Shack locations in East Texas and attempted to rob a fourth location.

According to police, the trio initially robbed a store in Greenville, Texas Wednesday. They then drove 30 miles down the interstate and robbed another Radio Shack in Sulfur Springs, Texas. The group then got back on the interstate and robbed a third Radio Shack in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Police staked out the Radio Shack in Texarkana, Texas and that's where they arrested the two females on a traffic violation.

Several electronic items were discovered in their car, according to police.

The male suspect is still on the run, according to officials, he was in a separate vehicle.

