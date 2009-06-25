SPD identify suspected bank robber

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The search continues in Shreveport for a man who allegedly robbed a West Shreveport bank a week ago.

Shreveport Police have put out an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Victor Johnson of Shreveport.

Johnson is described by police as being approximately 5'9" tall and weighing 165lbs. Detectives add that Johnson is being considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Johnson robbed the Bancorp South Branch bank in the 6800 block of Pines Rd. back on June 18th.

They say he entered the bank around 11:15a.m., armed with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is urged not to approach him, but to call police immediately at (318) 673-6955 or Shreveport CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

