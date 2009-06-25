Ruston man arrested for alleged bank robbery

RUSTON, LA (KSLA) - A suspected bank robber out of Ruston, Louisiana is now behind bars.

39-year-old Tracy Hobbs was arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ruston Police Dept.

According to police, Hobbs allegedly ran from police following an alleged bank robbery.

The First National Bank in Ruston reported that a man entered the bank and slid the teller a note saying that he was armed and wanted money.

The teller complied and Hobbs fled the scene on foot, moments later, Hobbs was spotted by police running and a short chase ensued.

Ruston Police were able to recover the money, but have yet to find a weapon.

Hobbs is in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center facing a first degree robbery charge.

