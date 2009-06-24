Anonymous tip helps SPD bust up Meth Lab

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An anonymous tip Wednesday morning led Shreveport Police to busting a Shreveport woman for Methamphetamine.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Shreveport Police were called out to a home in the 1300 block of Summers Street for a reported meth sale.
Shreveport Police say the homeowner agreed to allow authorities to search the home and told them she had marijuana inside.
Police continued their investigation and discovered a meth lab in the house and a backpack used for making meth.
