BSO arrest mother/daughter for battery

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a mother and daughter Tuesday after a physical altercation got out of hand.

37-year-old Destinie Duvall, of Willis, Texas and her mother 62-year-old Patricia Hacker of Benton were arrested according to deputies after getting into a physical fight with each other.

According to deputies, Duvall knocked Hacker out of a chair and then kicked her in the head, causing Hacker to lose consciousness.

While Hacker was unconscious, Duvall defecated on Hacker's back, said deputies.

When Hacker regained consciousness, she and Duvall began to hit each other, when Duvall was told to leave the residence, Duvall bit Hacker on her bottom lip, causing a one-inch cut.

Hacker grabbed a steel pan and struck Duvall five times.

Both were taken to L.S.U. Hospital for treatment following treatment both women were transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

Duvall faces two counts of second degree battery and two counts of simple battery. Hacker faces a charge of aggravated battery and simple battery.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.