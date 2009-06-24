SPD captures robbery suspect just in time

By Liz Elan - bio | email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police say they have their guy after two armed robberies and a car jacking.

Police say it all started at the Target on Youree Drive around 10pm Tuesday. A man was carjacked, held at gun point, as he was getting inside his vehicle after shopping.

Then, police say the suspect took his stolen ride to the Circle K on Walker and Mackey Lane. Armed with a hand gun, the convenience store clerk said the suspect stole two cash register drawers and left around 3:30am Wednesday.

Moments later, police got a call of a hold up at another Circle K on Bert Kouns and Dean Road.

Police say the suspect took another cash register drawer, but he didn't leave without the clerk getting a vehicle description, one police were able to match with the carjacking earlier Tuesday night.

Armed with the new information, police caught up with the suspect as he was pulling into a third Circle K on Bert Kouns and Baird.

Police took the suspect into custody and recovered a handgun and three cash register drawers full of money.

At this point, police say he will be charged with three counts of armed robbery, where he could face life in prison.