2 Circle K robberies

SHREVEPORT, La (KSLA) - Shreveport Police arrest a man who is believed to be involved in two seperate Circle K robberies.

The first robbery happened around 3:30 Wednesday morning on Walker and Mackey Lane.

The second robbery happened about an hour later at the Circle K in the 3300 block of Bert Kouns.

The suspect was arrested at Baird and Bert Kouns... that's where Police believe he was attempting to rob a third Circle K.

