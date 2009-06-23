Bossier City brothers accused of theft by fraud

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - There are more charges against a couple of Bossier City brothers, accused of collecting rent on foreclosed properties they did not own.

The brothers were accused of renting out two properties in south Bossier that they did not have the legal rights to.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's investigators say they've tracked down unauthorized rentals, with connections to the brothers.

Steven and Michael Harvill also known as "James Parish," were charged last week with unauthorized entry and 17 counts of theft by fraud.

They posted bond and were out the next day.

But today, they're back at Bossier Maximum, facing more charges.

