LSU beats Texas in game one of the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Mikie Mahtook singled in the winning run in
the top of the 11th inning after DJ LeMahieu tied the game in the
ninth, and LSU survived Texas' five home runs to beat the Longhorns
7-6 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals Monday night.
LSU (55-16) would win its sixth national title with a victory
over the Longhorns (49-15-1) on Tuesday night.
LeMahieu walked leading off the 11th against Brandon Workman
(3-4), stole second with two outs and took third when catcher
Cameron Rupp's throw went into center field. After Micah Gibbs
walked, Mahtook singled into center field for the go-ahead run.
Matty Ott (4-2) struck out Brandon Loyn and Tim Maitland and got
Connor Rowe to ground out to finish off Texas, which had walkoff
wins in two of its first three CWS games.
The Tigers, who won their 14th straight, came back from deficits
of 3-1 and 6-4. LeMahieu hit the tying, two-out double in the top
of the ninth off Austin Dicharry. LeMahieu also homered in the
seventh.
Texas, trying to become the first No. 1 national seed since
Miami in 1999 to win the championship, continued its show of power.
Russell Moldenhauer hit two of the Longhorns' five homers.
The Longhorns, who came to Omaha with 39 homers in 61 games,
have hit 11 in four games here.
All three of Moldenhauer's homers this season have come in the
CWS. He was one of three Longhorns to go deep in the fourth inning,
and he broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth with his opposite-field shot to
left.
Travis Tucker and Kevin Keyes also homered in the fourth, and
Rowe did it in the seventh.
All five Texas homers were off LSU starter Louis Coleman, who
was pulled after Rowe's shot.
The Longhorns didn't get another hit off Chad Jones, Paul
Bertuccini and Ott, who worked the last three innings.
In the ninth, Sean Ochinko singled off Austin Wood and Derek
Helenihi was walked by Taylor Jungmann. Dicharry came on and struck
out Tyler Hanover before LeMahieu doubled into the left-field
corner to tie it.
Texas, which plays its home games at the cavernous UFCU
Disch-Falk Field in Austin, is better known for playing small ball.
The Longhorns are only the fifth team to record more than 100
sacrifice bunts in a season.
But with the wind blowing out at Rosenblatt Stadium, the
Longhorns have showed themselves capable of going deep.
In fact, over a span of 6 1-3 innings from their previous game
against Arizona State to Monday's matchup with LSU, seven of the
Longhorns' 11 hits were home runs.
Texas is the first team since LSU in 1998 to homer three times
in an inning at the CWS.
Tucker tied it 1-1 with his third of the year, driving a 1-1
pitch into the first row of the left-field seats. Moldenhauer
lofted Coleman's 1-0 pitch off a flag pole well over the 22-foot
wall in center field. Keyes hit a first-pitch homer into a section
of Texas fans in left center for a 3-1 lead.
Chance Ruffin, who struck out 10, left with two out in the top
of the sixth with runners at first and third so the lefty Wood
could be matched against left handed-batting Jared Mitchell. The
strategy backfired as Mitchell tripled into the left-center gap to
tie it.
But Moldenhauer homered in the bottom half and Keyes scored on a
wild pitch to put the Longhorns up 5-3.
Ryan Schimpf opened the scoring with his third homer of the CWS,
and 22nd of the season, in the first.
