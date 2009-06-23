LSU beats Texas in game one of the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Mikie Mahtook singled in the winning run in

the top of the 11th inning after DJ LeMahieu tied the game in the

ninth, and LSU survived Texas' five home runs to beat the Longhorns

7-6 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals Monday night.

LSU (55-16) would win its sixth national title with a victory

over the Longhorns (49-15-1) on Tuesday night.

LeMahieu walked leading off the 11th against Brandon Workman

(3-4), stole second with two outs and took third when catcher

Cameron Rupp's throw went into center field. After Micah Gibbs

walked, Mahtook singled into center field for the go-ahead run.

Matty Ott (4-2) struck out Brandon Loyn and Tim Maitland and got

Connor Rowe to ground out to finish off Texas, which had walkoff

wins in two of its first three CWS games.

The Tigers, who won their 14th straight, came back from deficits

of 3-1 and 6-4. LeMahieu hit the tying, two-out double in the top

of the ninth off Austin Dicharry. LeMahieu also homered in the

seventh.

Texas, trying to become the first No. 1 national seed since

Miami in 1999 to win the championship, continued its show of power.

Russell Moldenhauer hit two of the Longhorns' five homers.

The Longhorns, who came to Omaha with 39 homers in 61 games,

have hit 11 in four games here.

All three of Moldenhauer's homers this season have come in the

CWS. He was one of three Longhorns to go deep in the fourth inning,

and he broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth with his opposite-field shot to

left.

Travis Tucker and Kevin Keyes also homered in the fourth, and

Rowe did it in the seventh.

All five Texas homers were off LSU starter Louis Coleman, who

was pulled after Rowe's shot.

The Longhorns didn't get another hit off Chad Jones, Paul

Bertuccini and Ott, who worked the last three innings.

In the ninth, Sean Ochinko singled off Austin Wood and Derek

Helenihi was walked by Taylor Jungmann. Dicharry came on and struck

out Tyler Hanover before LeMahieu doubled into the left-field

corner to tie it.

Texas, which plays its home games at the cavernous UFCU

Disch-Falk Field in Austin, is better known for playing small ball.

The Longhorns are only the fifth team to record more than 100

sacrifice bunts in a season.

But with the wind blowing out at Rosenblatt Stadium, the

Longhorns have showed themselves capable of going deep.

In fact, over a span of 6 1-3 innings from their previous game

against Arizona State to Monday's matchup with LSU, seven of the

Longhorns' 11 hits were home runs.

Texas is the first team since LSU in 1998 to homer three times

in an inning at the CWS.

Tucker tied it 1-1 with his third of the year, driving a 1-1

pitch into the first row of the left-field seats. Moldenhauer

lofted Coleman's 1-0 pitch off a flag pole well over the 22-foot

wall in center field. Keyes hit a first-pitch homer into a section

of Texas fans in left center for a 3-1 lead.

Chance Ruffin, who struck out 10, left with two out in the top

of the sixth with runners at first and third so the lefty Wood

could be matched against left handed-batting Jared Mitchell. The

strategy backfired as Mitchell tripled into the left-center gap to

tie it.

But Moldenhauer homered in the bottom half and Keyes scored on a

wild pitch to put the Longhorns up 5-3.

Ryan Schimpf opened the scoring with his third homer of the CWS,

and 22nd of the season, in the first.

