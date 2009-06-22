Bossier teen stabbed to death identified

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - It's business as usual on Waller Avenue in Bossier City, the business of Monday morning. Chores, getting ready for work, but underneath it all is the unfinished business from Sunday night, a tragic end to father's day. "I saw about 10 to13 cop cars and a guy lying out in the street," said one neighbor.

It was 16 year old Jontrell Carter bleeding to death in the street, but police say the perpetrator, a 27 year old man who lived on Waller, acted in self defense.

"Carter and anther 16 year old male were stabbed after they and a 12 year old male forced their way into a residence and began physically assaulting the 27 year old man who lived there," said Mark Natale with Bossier City PD

The other 16 year old Carter was with was stabbed too, but not seriously injured.

Police found the 12 year old on the scene uninjured and took him into custody.

"Detectives say the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Carter and the man who lived at the residence," said Natale.

One friend of Carter who called the teen by the nickname "Tez" said he came around Waller Avenue often. "He's a good kid, stays out of trouble, he do what it takes to have a good time," said Jeffery Summage.

At 16, when other teens are getting their license and the freedom to drive, Carter drove himself into a situation where he wouldn't come out of alive.