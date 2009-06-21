Fmr. Greenwood officer found ‘Guilty'

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It took until 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, but a Caddo Parish jury finally found a former Ark-La-Tex police officer guilty in a fatal shooting.

The jury found former Greenwood Police Officer Donny Aaron ‘Guilty" of negligent homicide, in a fatal shooting that happened back in February of 2005.

Prosecutors say Aaron shot Reginald Jamison 11 times, including three times in the head as he sat in his car outside Aaron's house.

Aaron faces a mandatory five years in prison for the conviction.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.