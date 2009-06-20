Second suspect in S'port teen fatal shooting captured

UNDATED (KSLA) - Authorities have now captured the second man wanted in the murder of an Ark-La-Tex teenager.

Agents with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force have captured 20-year-old Norman "Don" Heflin in the state of Massachusetts, that's according to Shreveport Police.

Heflin was wanted by Shreveport Police in connection with the death of 17-year-old Phillipe Livigni at University Elementary School, back on June 5th.

Back on June 13th, the U.S. Marshal's and Rhode Island State Police took the other suspect, Joshua Parker into custody.

Both Parker and Heflin allegedly met with Livigni behind University Elementary School, located in the 9900 block of Smitherman for some sort of meeting, according to Shreveport Police.

One of the men had a gun and shot Livigni. Livigni later died at LSU Hospital.

