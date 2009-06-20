CSO arrest S'port man on two aggravated rapes

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Caddo deputies have captured an Ark-La-Tex man accused of abducting and raping two Shreveport women.

34-year-old Michael Paul Mangum of Shreveport is now in the Caddo Correctional Center facing two aggravated rape charges.

The investigation into Mangum began, according to deputies back on June 14th when a 20-year-old female reported that she was abducted at gunpoint while walking along a Shreveport street.

Deputies say the woman says that Mangum then took her to a vacant home on Meriwether Rd, and raped her.

During the investigation, deputies say a 35-year-old woman reported the same thing happened to her weeks earlier.

A search of Mangum's 1998 maroon Ford F150 extended cab turned up a pellet pistol and a realistic-looking toy cap gun, according to Caddo deputies.

At this point, deputies say Mangum faces even more charges in connection with both cases.

They are also urging anyone that has any information on these crimes or other crimes that may involve Mangum to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 675-2170.

