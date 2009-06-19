BSO arrest brother and sister for marijuana

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A brother and sister were arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

26-year-old LaCharity Lewis and her half brother 23-year-old Martellius Glenn were arrested after Bossier deputies responded to a call about marijuana being grown at a Plain Dealing home by a relative.

Upon searching the home, deputies say they found several marijuana plants, 50 bags of marijuana packed for resale and several empty small bags,

The brother and sister were transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility facing charges of manufacture/cultivation of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

