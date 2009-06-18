CSO arrests S'port woman for theft

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman is now in jail for stealing more than $600,000 from her employer over the past four years.

56-year-old Katherine Phillips turned herself in to Caddo deputies after a warrant was issued for arrest by the Caddo Financial Crimes Detectives.

According to deputies, Phillips was an accounts receivable clerk for a local food service company. She had worked for the company for 25 years and for the last four years she had been stealing from the company.

They say Phillips was using the money to pay for medical and family expenses.

Phillips is currently out on bond.

