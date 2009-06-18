Princeton couple arrested by BSO for abuse

PRINCETON, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a husband and wife couple Wednesday following a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Kelly Ann Bagley and Gene Milton Bagley, Jr. both of Princeton got into a physical altercation at their home with their 14-year-old and 7-year-old daughters, according to deputies.

Deputies say that Gene started the fight with his wife and then Kelly restarted the fight.

Upon arrival to the home by deputies, the Bagley's kids ran up to deputies saying they were scared, said deputies.

Deputies say both Kelly and Gene were intoxicated at the time of their arrest.

They are both charged with domestic abuse child endangerment and disturbing the peace intoxication.

Kelly Bagley faces an additional charge with disturbing the peace language and public intimidation.

