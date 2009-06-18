Caddo Manslaughter trial is underway

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Opening arguments began Thursday morning in the manslaughter trial of a former Greenwood, Louisiana Police Officer.
Former officer Donny Aaron is on trial for allegedly shooting a man 11 times.
The incident happened back in February of 2005 when prosecutors claimed Aaron shot Reginald Jamison while he was sitting inside his car parked outside Aaron's house.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
