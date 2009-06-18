Caddo Manslaughter trial is underway

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Opening arguments began Thursday morning in the manslaughter trial of a former Greenwood, Louisiana Police Officer.

Former officer Donny Aaron is on trial for allegedly shooting a man 11 times.

The incident happened back in February of 2005 when prosecutors claimed Aaron shot Reginald Jamison while he was sitting inside his car parked outside Aaron's house.

