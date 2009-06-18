Transform Your Body with Dermosonic® - SmartCellulite™ Technology

About Cellulite

Almost all women have cellulite. In fact, cellulite plagues more than 80% of the adult female population. The cellulite reduction and body contouring markets are projected to be a massive $3.5 billion dollar industry with over 9 million procedures performed annually.

There are many causes for cellulite including diet, exercise, genetic predisposition, and inevitable lifetime hormone changes. These factors cause the fat cells in the subcutaneous fat layer to enlarge and stick together inside the pockets in which they are enclosed. The pockets are stretched upward while the fibers between the pockets are strained. Circulation may be inhibited, and toxins and water can be trapped. The result is cellulite.

Cellulite may not respond well to weight loss, exercise, or creams. However, a new technology called Dermosonic® is delivering results. Many patients say they can see improvements after only one session.

The Dermosonic® Advantage

Dermosonic is a patented technology to temporarily yet effectively reduce the appearance of cellulite, temporarily increase circulation and relieve minor muscle aches and pains while relaxing muscle spasms. The Dermosonic Method is a comprehensive, nonsurgical approach. Dermosonic embraces the physical and aesthetic needs of the whole body using a patented technique that has been proven safe and effective.

Other systems rely on vigorous suction and rolling which can be uncomfortable for some patients. Some systems require the patient to wear a body stocking to prevent potential pinching and bruising.

With Dermosonic, no body stocking is needed. Treatments are enjoyable and relaxing because the skin is warmed and soothed by ultrasound and gently massaged with NISTTM.