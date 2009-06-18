Skin Bella

Crystal-Free Microdermabrasion
For smooth, Glowing and Radiant Skin!
Three Advanced Aesthetic Functions
Exfoliation
Effectively removes dead skin cells, excess oil and cosmetic residue for a deeply cleansed, smooth feeling. SkinBella is safe enough to use even on sensitive skin types such as rosacea and active acne.
Therapeutic Massage
Energize skin with the micro-massage of the ultrasonic applicator. Turns pale, dull complexions into radiant, glowing skin.
Blood Circulation
The ultrasonic applicator helps to increase local blood circulation while moisturizers and other skincare products are applied. Skin is left feeling soft, supple and youthful looking.
