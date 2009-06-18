2 plead guilty in 2008 Nashville, AR murder

NASHVILLE, AR (KSLA) - A man and his girlfriend accused of carrying out a murder-for-hire plot pled guilty to the crime Wednesday.

Seventy-five-year-old Jo Ann Hicks and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Harry Surber, plead guilty to playing a part in the 2008 death of Robin Camp.

Hick's brother, David Camp, was the victim's husband. Prosecutors say he was the mastermind behind the plot. He was found guilty earlier this year and sentenced to life for offering Serber a pickup truck and some cash to kill his wife.

Robin Camp was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the Family Dollar story in Nashville, Arkansas on Memorial Day of 2008.

Hicks pled guilty to conspiracy to commit first degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Surber pled guilty to first degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Friends and family members of Robin left the courtroom satisfied with the outcome of the case.

