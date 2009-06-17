Two juveniles arrested for allegedly setting fire

By Fred Childers - bio|email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - In just minutes a fire at the Villa Marque II Apartments just off Jewella Avenue ripped through the room of one apartment.

"It stayed in an upstairs apartment, A-7, in the north side bedroom," said Fred Sanders, Assistant to the Shreveport Fire Chief.

Downstairs neighbor Crystal Rachel is grateful she was able to hear glass falling from the window above her.

"Because I was laying down to take a nap, and I didn't fall asleep so I thank God I never fell asleep," said Crystal.

She says all of her belongings were ruined, and she blames kids.

"I don't know whose kids they were or what they were doing," said Crystal.



Fire officials are investigating the blaze as arson, and have arrested two juveniles for starting the fire.

At the scene fire investigators were not ready to rule the fire arson, but their findings did seem to point to a bed that caught on fire.

"There's significant damage to a mattress, and a small hole burned in the floor," said Sanders.

Crystal is glad the fire was put out before it reached the one she was in, but she says her belongings were ruined in the process.

"This is my mom's apartment and I had bought all new things for my house, and everything is packed in that one room, so it's gone," said Crystal.





