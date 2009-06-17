AR law enforcement arrest ICE Agent

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Bi-State Narcotics Task Force agents along with Texarkana, Arkansas Police arrested a fellow law enforcement officer on a list of charges Wednesday afternoon.

39-year-old Michael Spurlock of Buckner, Arkansas was arrested by officers following a traffic stop and short chase, according to officers.

The traffic stop was conducted, according to police, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say, Spurlock is a member of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

Spurlock is now in the Bi-State Jail and is expected to be transferred to the Miller County Jail Thursday.

He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of a firearm and narcotics and fleeing.

Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for more on this developing story.

