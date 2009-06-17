Longview Police arrest six in prostitution sting

LONGVIEW, TX (KSLA) - Longview Police have busted six women as part of a prostitution sting in Longview.

Longview Police say they sent undercover officers out on the streets to pose as "Johns".

The "Johns" visited areas where complaints about prostitution had been made. All six women are now behind bars facing prostitution charges.

