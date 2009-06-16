SPD investigate attempted murder-suicide

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - 26 year old Yosilla Tramiel remains in critical condition after being shot several times at the Phlawless Barbershop.

Shreveport Police say 27 year old Jarien Law walked into the barber shop and started arguing with Tramiel..... that's when police say Law pulled out a gun and shot Tramiel several times.

Police say Law then turned the gun on himself.

The incident is being investigated as a murder suicide.

